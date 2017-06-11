German police release Britons questio...

German police release Britons questioned over a terror talka

Sunday Jun 11

German police on Sunday released three British citizens who were taken into custody after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an easyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne. Cologne police said in a statement that officers who questioned the men and examined their cellphones found no evidence they had planned an attack.

Chicago, IL

