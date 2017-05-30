Gazprom and Comita sign Agreement on ...

Gazprom and Comita sign Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation

Oleg Aksyutin , Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department of Gazprom, and Danilo Durakovic, President of Comita, today signed an Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, and Zdravko Pocivalsek, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia.

