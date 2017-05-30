Gazprom and Comita sign Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation

Oleg Aksyutin , Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department of Gazprom, and Danilo Durakovic, President of Comita, today signed an Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, and Zdravko Pocivalsek, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.