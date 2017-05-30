Gazprom and Comita sign Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation
Oleg Aksyutin , Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department of Gazprom, and Danilo Durakovic, President of Comita, today signed an Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, and Zdravko Pocivalsek, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC