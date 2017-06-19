Finnish group wants to make armored vehicle in Romania
Finnish group Patria, a provider of technology solutions and services in the field of defense, has recently submitted to the Romanian authorities the project for the production and financing of the 8 8 Patria AMV armored vehicle. According to the project, the 8X8 armored vehicle would be produced in Romania with an important involvement of the Romanian defense industry from the initial stages of implementation, reports local News.ro .
