Film fests promote cultural identities: Slovenian envoy

"Cross country film festivals help promote cultural identities of a nation across the globe", said Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia, Jozef Drofenik. Speaking at the "Days of Slovenian Cinema in India", a three-day Slovenian film festival in Chennai organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation , he said, "These movies will reflect, the socio economic and cultural status of our country and how its has developed all these 26 years since its independence in 1991".

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.