Film fests promote cultural identities: Slovenian envoy

Friday Jun 23

"Cross country film festivals help promote cultural identities of a nation across the globe", said Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia, Jozef Drofenik. Speaking at the "Days of Slovenian Cinema in India", a three-day Slovenian film festival in Chennai organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation , he said, "These movies will reflect, the socio economic and cultural status of our country and how its has developed all these 26 years since its independence in 1991".

Chicago, IL

