Ericsson begins sale of assets with power modules deal
Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was selling its power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business. The company announced the strategy in March, saying it would concentrate on its main product areas of networks, digital services and Internet of Things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC