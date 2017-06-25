Ericsson begins sale of assets with p...

Ericsson begins sale of assets with power modules deal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Reuters

Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was selling its power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business. The company announced the strategy in March, saying it would concentrate on its main product areas of networks, digital services and Internet of Things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC