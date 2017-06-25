Davor Vidis, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia: 2017, a year of...
As a regular reader of Nine o'Clock whose almost every day starts with your printed version I am happy that I can adress to your readers on the ocasion of the National day of the Republic of Croatia. This year, we celebrate the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Croatia, decision passed in the Croatian Parliament on the same day as our friends from the Republic of Slovenia did so - on June 25, 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC