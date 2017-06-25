Davor Vidis, Ambassador of the Republ...

Davor Vidis, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia: 2017, a year of...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Nine O'Clock

As a regular reader of Nine o'Clock whose almost every day starts with your printed version I am happy that I can adress to your readers on the ocasion of the National day of the Republic of Croatia. This year, we celebrate the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Croatia, decision passed in the Croatian Parliament on the same day as our friends from the Republic of Slovenia did so - on June 25, 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC