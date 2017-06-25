Aspirin reduces risk of pre-eclampsia...

Aspirin reduces risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: EurekAlert!

Taking a low-dose aspirin before bed can reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, which can cause premature birth and, in extreme cases, maternal and foetal death. A trial, led by Professor Kypros Nicolaides, Professor of Foetal Medicine at King's College London, Dr Liona Poon of King's College, London with Professor David Wright of the University of Exeter, found that administering low-dose aspirin led to a 62% reduction in the rate of pre-term preeclampsia, resulting in delivery before 37 weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC