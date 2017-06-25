Aspirin reduces risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women
Taking a low-dose aspirin before bed can reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, which can cause premature birth and, in extreme cases, maternal and foetal death. A trial, led by Professor Kypros Nicolaides, Professor of Foetal Medicine at King's College London, Dr Liona Poon of King's College, London with Professor David Wright of the University of Exeter, found that administering low-dose aspirin led to a 62% reduction in the rate of pre-term preeclampsia, resulting in delivery before 37 weeks.
