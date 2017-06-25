25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relati...

25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Republic of Slovenia and Romania

Read more: Nine O'Clock

Exactly a year ago Republic of Slovenia celebrated a quarter of a century of independence... a year later, we also celebrate a quarter of a century of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and Romania and tenth anniversary of opening the Embassy of Republic of Slovenia in Bucharest. 25th Anniversary is far from being irrelevant... both of our nations liberated themselves from tyranny followed by thorny path to international community and international organizations like EU and NATO.

Chicago, IL

