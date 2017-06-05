Slovenians bring tombstones to life w...

Slovenians bring tombstones to life with digital content

Thursday May 25 Read more: Bangkok Post

A man looks at details on the first 'digital tombstone' at the Pobrezje cemetery in Maribor, Slovenia on Tuesday.a < Maribor, Slovenia: A firm in Slovenia are giving tombstones a 21st-century makeover, with 48-inch interactive screens that can show pictures, video and other digital content. The Pobrezje cemetery on the outskirts of Maribor, Slovenia's second-largest city, recently set up a prototype of a weather-proof and vandal-proof digital tombstone that can interact with visitors.

