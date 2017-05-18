Slovenian City Bans Concert by Notorious Croat Singer
Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson is blaming remnants of Yugoslav communism for the cancellation of his concert in the Slovenian city of Maribor. Thompson, notorious for songs about Croatia's wartime fascist regime, was scheduled to perform in the city's festival hall Saturday, until city officials banned the concert yesterday on the advice on police, Balkan Insight reports .
