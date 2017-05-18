Slovenian City Bans Concert by Notori...

Slovenian City Bans Concert by Notorious Croat Singer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Transitions Online

Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson is blaming remnants of Yugoslav communism for the cancellation of his concert in the Slovenian city of Maribor. Thompson, notorious for songs about Croatia's wartime fascist regime, was scheduled to perform in the city's festival hall Saturday, until city officials banned the concert yesterday on the advice on police, Balkan Insight reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC