Slovenian authorities intensifying monitoring situation after cyberattack

Slovenian authorities have intensified monitoring the situation in the wake of an unprecedented global cyberattack, although the country did not suffer much consequences. According to the Slovenian Press Agency , latest Europol data shows that the cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries on Friday, and merely eight victims in Slovenia were hit by the cyberattack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.