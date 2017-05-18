Slovenia to float 50 pct of NLB bank on stock exchange by mid-June
May 15 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka said on Monday it plans to list on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange by mid-June and issue global deposit receipts in London, as part of the government's privatisation programme. The European Commission last week approved the proposal to list NLB and the International Monetary Fund in March urged the euro zone country to speed up privatisations, especially of state-owned banks, saying that would improve productivity and increase potential economic growth.
