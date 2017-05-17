Slovenia lists cyber security one of government's priorities
Slovenia has listed cyber security as one of government priorities after a session of the National Security Council on Tuesday, at which the issues of illegal migration and terrorist threat were put on the discussion as well. Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said cyber security became prominently important in wake of global attack last Friday even though the threat level remains low in the country, according to the Slovenian Press Agency .
