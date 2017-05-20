Slovenia holds mass graduation parade to promote zero tolerance to alcohol, illicit drugs
Tens of thousands of Slovenian secondary school students in 20 towns on Friday took part in the traditional quadrille dance, which has gradually became a national cultural heritage, the Slovenian Press Agency reported. The tradition of mass quadrille dancing dated back to 2002 and was initiated in Maribor, the country's second largest city, and the graduation celebration aimed to promote zero tolerance to alcohol and illicit drugs.
