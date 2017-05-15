Robe Helps Slovenia On Its Way To Eur...

Robe Helps Slovenia On Its Way To Eurovision

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Live Design Online

It is Eurovision selection season a and one of the 43 hopefuls for this year's event in Kiev, Ukraine, in May is Slovenia's Omar Naber whose song "On My Way" was chosen at a spectacular Eurovision Melody show staged in Hall A2 of the Gospodarsko Razstavisce exhibition centre in Ljubljana. It is Eurovision selection season and one of the 43 hopefuls for this year's event in Kiev, Ukraine, in May is Slovenia's Omar Naber whose song "On My Way" was chosen at a spectacular Eurovision Melody show staged in Hall A2 of the Gospodarsko Razstavisce exhibition centre in Ljubljana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC