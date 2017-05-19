Interview: Slovenia wishes to become ...

Interview: Slovenia wishes to become major logistic hub of Belt and Road Initiative, says minister

A senior Slovenian official on Thursday praised the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, saying it would enhance economic cooperation and promote sustainable development within the Euro-Asian region. "Slovenia wishes to establish itself as one of the major logistic hubs of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in this part of the world," Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek told Xinhua in an interview.

Chicago, IL

