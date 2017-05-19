Interview: Slovenia wishes to become major logistic hub of Belt and Road Initiative, says minister
A senior Slovenian official on Thursday praised the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, saying it would enhance economic cooperation and promote sustainable development within the Euro-Asian region. "Slovenia wishes to establish itself as one of the major logistic hubs of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in this part of the world," Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek told Xinhua in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC