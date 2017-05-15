Green Motion continues its European expansion with a new location at Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia
Green Motion Car Rental is continuing its further expansion with the opening of its new in-terminal facility at Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia. Slovenia represents the 17th country for Green Motion in Europe, bringing their total country count with the recent introduction of Sweden to 30 countries.
