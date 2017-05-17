Ghanaian-born Italian Kingsley Boateng scores for Olimija Ljulbljana...
Ghanaian-born Italian attacker Kingsley Boateng was on target for Olimija Ljulbljana in their 1-1 stalemate with Koper in the Slovenian top-flight on Tuesday. But the visitors could not hold on as they were pegged back through Nermin Hodzic with 11 minutes left on the clock.
