Ghanaian-born Italian Kingsley Boaten...

Ghanaian-born Italian Kingsley Boateng scores for Olimija Ljulbljana...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ghanaian-born Italian attacker Kingsley Boateng was on target for Olimija Ljulbljana in their 1-1 stalemate with Koper in the Slovenian top-flight on Tuesday. But the visitors could not hold on as they were pegged back through Nermin Hodzic with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC