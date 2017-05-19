Exhibition on Plecnik's buildings opens in Prague

An exhibition marking the 60th death anniversary of Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik , who left a significant imprint on Prague Castle, opened in the Austrian Cultural Forum since he was also active in Vienna in addition to Prague and his native Ljubljana, on Thursday. Later he accepted an offer from the first Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, founder of the Czechoslovak Republic and its first president and became an architect of Prague Castle, the seat of heads of state.

