Exhibition on Plecnik's buildings opens in Prague
An exhibition marking the 60th death anniversary of Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik , who left a significant imprint on Prague Castle, opened in the Austrian Cultural Forum since he was also active in Vienna in addition to Prague and his native Ljubljana, on Thursday. Later he accepted an offer from the first Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, founder of the Czechoslovak Republic and its first president and became an architect of Prague Castle, the seat of heads of state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC