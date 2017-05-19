Exhibition on Plecnik's buildings ope...

Exhibition on Plecnik's buildings opens in Prague

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

An exhibition marking the 60th death anniversary of Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik , who left a significant imprint on Prague Castle, opened in the Austrian Cultural Forum since he was also active in Vienna in addition to Prague and his native Ljubljana, on Thursday. Later he accepted an offer from the first Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, founder of the Czechoslovak Republic and its first president and became an architect of Prague Castle, the seat of heads of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC