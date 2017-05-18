BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - offering will comprise an offer by selling shareholder of securities representing at least 50% of share capital of co * Nova ljubljanska - selling shareholder will use proceeds from offering in line with public finance act and implementation of slovenia's budget for 2017 Source text for Eikon: PARIS The French government cyber security agency ANSII knows of "fewer than 10" French companies that have fallen victim to a global hacking attack that hit car factories, hospitals and other organizations in about 100 countries, an ANSII spokesman said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.