Africa: Uganda Asks EU to Help Africa Deal With Unemployment
The deputy speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has called on the European Union to assist African countries deal with the ever-rising problems of youth unemployment and underemployment. Oulanyah who is currently in Ljubljana, Slovenia attending the 6th Annual International Conference Africa Day, asked EU states to support programmes in Africa intended at bailing the youth out of poverty, citing the Uganda Youth Livelihood Programme that binds cooperatives of young people that lack capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC