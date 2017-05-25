Africa: Uganda Asks EU to Help Africa Deal With Unemployment

The deputy speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has called on the European Union to assist African countries deal with the ever-rising problems of youth unemployment and underemployment. Oulanyah who is currently in Ljubljana, Slovenia attending the 6th Annual International Conference Africa Day, asked EU states to support programmes in Africa intended at bailing the youth out of poverty, citing the Uganda Youth Livelihood Programme that binds cooperatives of young people that lack capital.

