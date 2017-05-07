61st annual "Walk along the Wire" event held in Ljubljana, Slovenia
People take part in the 61st annual Walk along the Wire event in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 6, 2017. "Walk along the Wire" was first organized in 1957 in memory of the barbed wire that kept the city under the lockout during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC