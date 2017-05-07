61st annual "Walk along the Wire" eve...

61st annual "Walk along the Wire" event held in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Xinhuanet

People take part in the 61st annual Walk along the Wire event in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 6, 2017. "Walk along the Wire" was first organized in 1957 in memory of the barbed wire that kept the city under the lockout during World War II.

Chicago, IL

