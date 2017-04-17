Your daily briefing on China
China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises have voiced support for Xiongan New Area in Hebei province, pledging efforts to participate in its construction. Telecom giants China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom said they would offer advanced communication services to the area, supported by innovative models such as cloud computing, big data and e-commerce.
