What a stink! Pasta sauce aroma an offence, Italy rules

Cooking may be a national passion, but Italians who allow the aroma of a simmering pot of pasta sauce or a vat of deep fried fish to waft into a neighbour's home are committing a crime, the country's highest court has ruled. In the best traditions of legalese the world over, the Court of Cassation in Rome has even come up with a term for the culinary offence - "olfactory molestation".

