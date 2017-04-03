Stinky cooking is made a criminal off...

Stinky cooking is made a criminal offence in Italy

14 hrs ago

Stinky cooking is made a criminal offence in Italy after long-running legal battle between neighbours over 'smelly fritti misti' A married couple in the town of Monfalcone, near the Slovenian border, were stinking their whole apartment block up by cooking the mixed fried seafood dish Stinky cooking has been made a criminal offence in Italy after a long-running legal battle between neighbours over 'smelly fritti misti'. A married couple in the Adriatic Coast town of Monfalcone, near the Slovenian border, were stinking their whole apartment block up by cooking the mixed fried seafood dish and rich pasta sauces.

Chicago, IL

