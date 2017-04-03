Slovenian firm brings tombstones to life with digital content

MARIBOR, Slovenia: A firm in Slovenia are giving tombstones a 21st-century makeover, with 48-inch interactive screens that can show pictures, video and other digital content. The Pobrezje cemetery on the outskirts of Maribor, Slovenia's second largest city, recently set up a prototype of a weather-proof and vandal-proof digital tombstone that can interact with visitors.

