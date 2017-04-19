Slovenia worries about situation in Turkey after referendum
Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec expressed worries about the situation in Turkey as he commented on Wednesday "The things that have been happening lately are good neither for Turkey nor the European Union". The minister made the remarks at a session of the Slovenian parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee on the results of Sunday's referendum on constitutional changes, which gives the president greater powers, according to the Slovenian Press Agency .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC