Slovenia worries about situation in Turkey after referendum

Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec expressed worries about the situation in Turkey as he commented on Wednesday "The things that have been happening lately are good neither for Turkey nor the European Union". The minister made the remarks at a session of the Slovenian parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee on the results of Sunday's referendum on constitutional changes, which gives the president greater powers, according to the Slovenian Press Agency .

