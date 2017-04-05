Slovenia sees unemployment drop in March

Slovenia's total jobless number dropped 13.6 percent year-on-year in March to 95,189, the Slovenian Press Agency reported on Wednesday quoting the country's National Employment Service. In March, a total of 5,892 people registered with the Employment Service, which is 0.5 percent less than over February and 3.6 percent lower than a year ago.

