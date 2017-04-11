Slovenia, Montenegro sign agriculture...

Slovenia, Montenegro sign agriculture cooperation plan

Slovenian Agriculture Minister Dejan Zidan and his Montenegro counterpart Milutin Simovic signed here on Tuesday a bilateral cooperation plan until 2021, which coordinates work in five main fields. Zidan listed agriculture and rural development, safe food, beekeeping, forestry, and new technologies and research as the fields addressed by "a very operative action plan."

