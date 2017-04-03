Slovenia, Hong Kong sign MOU on wine trade cooperation

The MOU was signed between Slovenian Agriculture Minister Dejan Zidan and visiting Hong Kong's Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So, who was hosted by the minister with Slovenian Teran wine, the Slovenian Press Agency reported quoting a statement issued by the ministry. Under the MOU, the STA report said, Slovenia and Hong Kong will work towards facilitating wine trade and enhancing cooperation in this line of business.

