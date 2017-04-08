Slovenia-Croatia border see extended queues after stricter checks introduced

Travellers witnessed extended queues at the border controls between Slovenia and Croatia on Friday, the first day that stricter border checks on the outer border of the Schengen area is introduced. On Obrezje, one of the main border crossings connecting both capitals, travellers in personal vehicles are waiting around 2.5 hours for exit from Slovenia and half an hour for entry, according to the Slovenian Press Agency .

