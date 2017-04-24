Slovenia 2017: Robe helps Omar Naber on its Way to Eurovision

A stunning lighting design by Crt Birsa amazed audiences - both on screen and live - for which Crt utilised over 200 Robe fixtures on the rig including Spiiders, BMFL Blades, Pointes, MMX WashBeams, Squares, LEDBeam 100s, PARFect 100s, CycFX 8s, LEDWash 600s, ColorSpot 1200E ATs and a single Robin 600E Spot, all supplied to the show by Slovenia's largest rental company, Event Lighting. Crt worked closely with set designer Greta Godnic to create a striking visual environment for this high profile show, which was broadcast live on Slovenian national TV in 3 parts - two semi-finals and a grand finale - each attended by a live audience of around 1000.

