Situation at Slovenia-Croatia border crossings improves

Tension of long tailbacks of traffic at both sides of Slovenian-Croatian border crossings appeared eased as the implementation of the European Union border directive has been suspended. According to the Slovenian Press Agency , about one-hour waiting time is currently reported only at the Slovenian Obrezje border crossing with Croatia, compared to the three to four hours in the past few days.

