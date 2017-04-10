Situation at Slovenia-Croatia border crossings improves
Tension of long tailbacks of traffic at both sides of Slovenian-Croatian border crossings appeared eased as the implementation of the European Union border directive has been suspended. According to the Slovenian Press Agency , about one-hour waiting time is currently reported only at the Slovenian Obrezje border crossing with Croatia, compared to the three to four hours in the past few days.
