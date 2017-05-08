Russia to fly over Europe mapping NATO forces for - nuclear risk'...

Vladimir Putin's spy aircraft will fly over the Balkan states Croatia and Slovenia which are NATO members to make "observations" from today until Saturday, April 29. Putin has an arsenal of state-of-the-art weaponry at his fingertips. Could this be the hardware that wages WW3? RAF jets have been sent out to i ntercept Russian warplanes around the UK multiple times over the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.