Russia to fly over Europe mapping NAT...

Russia to fly over Europe mapping NATO forces for - nuclear risk'...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Daily Star

Vladimir Putin's spy aircraft will fly over the Balkan states Croatia and Slovenia which are NATO members to make "observations" from today until Saturday, April 29. Putin has an arsenal of state-of-the-art weaponry at his fingertips. Could this be the hardware that wages WW3? RAF jets have been sent out to i ntercept Russian warplanes around the UK multiple times over the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC