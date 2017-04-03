Melania Trump releases official White...

Melania Trump releases official White House portrait

Monday Apr 3

"I am honored to serve in the role of first lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," President Donald Trump's wife wrote in a statement Monday. The picture was published on the White House website along with a new official bio, stating that she was born in Slovenia in 1970.

