Melania Trump releases official White House portrait
"I am honored to serve in the role of first lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," President Donald Trump's wife wrote in a statement Monday. The picture was published on the White House website along with a new official bio, stating that she was born in Slovenia in 1970.
