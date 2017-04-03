LPC-Banks prepare $775 mln financing ...

LPC-Banks prepare $775 mln financing for ZF Body Control buyout

Banks are preparing leveraged loans to back the roughly $1 billion buyout of German auto supplier ZF's [ZFF.UL] Body Control Systems unit, banking sources told LPC on Thursday. The lenders are putting together financing packages of around $775 million, equating to 5 times Body Controls' roughly $155 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, they said.

Chicago, IL

