First "Brexit summit" to demonstrate EU unity: EU's Tusk
There is no doubt that the first "Brexit summit," during which European Union leaders are expected to adopt their "Brexit guidelines," on April 29 will be a show of unity, European Council President Donald Tusk said here on Monday. Tusk made his confidence clear when meeting Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar in Ljubljana after the first feedback on his draft Brexit guidelines, according to the Slovenian Press Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC