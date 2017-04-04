First "Brexit summit" to demonstrate ...

First "Brexit summit" to demonstrate EU unity: EU's Tusk

There is no doubt that the first "Brexit summit," during which European Union leaders are expected to adopt their "Brexit guidelines," on April 29 will be a show of unity, European Council President Donald Tusk said here on Monday. Tusk made his confidence clear when meeting Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar in Ljubljana after the first feedback on his draft Brexit guidelines, according to the Slovenian Press Agency.

