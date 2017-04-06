Creations presented at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Slovenia
Slovenian models present creations by designer Young @ Squat on the second day of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at the exhibition and convention center in Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, on April 5, 2017. The fashion week is held here from April 4 to April 6, attracting 19 fashion designers and brands from Slovenia and abroad.
