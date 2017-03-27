Carate Urio Orchestra: Ljubljana
This European sextet possesses a diverse bag of tracks as each piece presents a contrasting outlook: they're not content to belabor a particular motif or idea. Featuring notables and solo artists, reedman Joachim Badenhorst and bassist Pascal Niggenkemper, this recording is culled from an appearance at the Ljubljana Jazz Festival in Slovenia.
