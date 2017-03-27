Carate Urio Orchestra: Ljubljana

Carate Urio Orchestra: Ljubljana

16 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

This European sextet possesses a diverse bag of tracks as each piece presents a contrasting outlook: they're not content to belabor a particular motif or idea. Featuring notables and solo artists, reedman Joachim Badenhorst and bassist Pascal Niggenkemper, this recording is culled from an appearance at the Ljubljana Jazz Festival in Slovenia.

Chicago, IL

