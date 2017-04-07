Bronze statue in honor of Boris Pahor unveiled in Slovenia
Slovenian novelist Boris Pahor and slovenian President Borut Pahor attend the ceremony to unveil the bronze statue in honor of Boris Pahor in Ljubljana, Slovenia on April 6, 2017. Boris Pahor is a Slovenian novelist best known for his heartfelt descriptions of life as a member of the Slovenian minority in the pre-Second World War increasingly fascist Italy.
