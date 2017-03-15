Slovenian Coalition Partner Sees Gove...

Slovenian Coalition Partner Sees Government Surviving Full Term

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Bloomberg

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar's government will probably survive its four-year term, the first administration to do so since the the global financial crisis, according to Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec, the leader of the junior coalition Desus party. Cerar's administration is set to rule until regular elections scheduled for fall 2018, Erjavec said in in interview in the capital Ljubljana Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

