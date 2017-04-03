Slovenia to invest 1 bln euros in new railway line

Slovenia plans to invest about 1 billion euros on a new railway line between its sole port, Luka Koper, and the city of Divaca, which will connect with the line that runs to the capital Ljubljana. The government expects to cover about a quarter of the cost with European Union funds, while about 350 million euros will be raised via new debt, Infrastructure Minister Peter Gaspersic told a news conference on Thursday.

