Slovenia to invest 1 bln euros in new...

Slovenia to invest 1 bln euros in new railway line

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Reuters

Slovenia plans to invest about 1 billion euros on a new railway line between its sole port, Luka Koper, and the city of Divaca, which will connect with the line that runs to the capital Ljubljana. The government expects to cover about a quarter of the cost with European Union funds, while about 350 million euros will be raised via new debt, Infrastructure Minister Peter Gaspersic told a news conference on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC