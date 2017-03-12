Slovenia makes final sprint for its i...

Slovenia makes final sprint for its initiative of World Honeybee Day

Slovenia's initiative of making May 20 being declared as The World Honeybee Day by the UN is in full swing and approaching completion as the 40th festival of Slovenian beekeepers got under way in Celje, the fairground in central Slovenia on Saturday. Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar delivered the opening address at the event noting that beekeepers had contributed to the raising of awareness about Slovenian achievements with their World Honeybee Day initiative.

Chicago, IL

