Russia's Gazprom says Credit Agricole...

Russia's Gazprom says Credit Agricole CIB to give it 700 mln euros loan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Reuters

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros for five years. LJUBLJANA, March 7 Slovenia will start roadshows ahead of the sale of its largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka , on Monday, daily paper Finance said on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb 12 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC