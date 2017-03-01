Rising inflation to increase grumblin...

Rising inflation to increase grumbling about ECB stimulus

Official figures are expected to show inflation in the 19-country eurozone rose again in February - a development that would further galvanize critics of the European Central Bank's stimulus efforts. The inflation number to be announced Thursday could reach 1.9 percent thanks to rising oil prices, according to a survey of analyst estimates compiled by financial data provider FactSet.

