Novartis unit to consolidate Slovenian logistics in Kuehne + Nagel deal

Lek, an offshoot of generics maker Sandoz, part of Swiss pharma giant Novartis, confirmed to in-Pharmatechnologist.com it is looking to consolidate its logistics operations in Slovenia and optimise costs through a deal with third-party service provider Kuehne + Nagel starting 2018. "Lek has decided for a single business partner in logistics because high volume growth resulted in a need to bring the logistics to a higher level," spokeswoman Katarina Klemenc said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.