Inside 24th Slovenian Motor Show

22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

People are looking at the exhibited cars at 24th Slovenian Motor Show in the exhibition and convention centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 28, 2017. The 24th Slovenian Motor Show, which is open to the public from March 27 to April 2, 2017, are exhibited on 12,000 square meters of exhibiton space with 260 vehicles.

Chicago, IL

