Indian shares end lower; Idea Cellular slumps

Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE index hit a record high last week. Idea Cellular slumped 9.6 percent as traders said the implied deal price in a planned merger with Vodafone PLC's Indian operations under-valued the company shares.

