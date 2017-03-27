Indian shares end lower; Idea Cellula...

Indian shares end lower; Idea Cellular slumps

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Reuters

Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE index hit a record high last week. Idea Cellular slumped 9.6 percent as traders said the implied deal price in a planned merger with Vodafone PLC's Indian operations under-valued the company shares.

