DWWA judge profile: Angelo Sabbadin
Angelo Sabbadin has been selecting wine for Ferro Distribuzione in Castelfranco Veneto since October 2013, and reviewing the wines of northern Italy for Comparini's Best Italian Wines guidebook since 2012. He is the former wine director of three Michelin-starred Le Calandre restaurant, and was born and raised outside the city of Padua in north-eastern Italy.
