CVMultim dia becomes viewers' first choice in Africa

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ljubljana, March 2017- Leading African operator CVMultimedia will leverage the perfect fit with Beenius Interactive TV Platform. Beenius, a provider of highly advanced Interactive TV platform and African operator CVMultimedia, which forms part of Cabo Verde Telecom group, proudly announces a successful replacement of the existing middleware with Beenius Interactive TV Platform.

